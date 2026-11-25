Masato Kanda has begun a new five-year term as president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with a pledge to put the bank's expanded financing capacity to work across national borders. Two goals give a sense of what he wants that money to achieve for people across Asia and the Pacific. A regional power initiative seeks to improve electricity access for 200 million people, and a separate digital programme is expected to bring broadband to 200 million people for the first time.

ADB's Board of Governors unanimously reelected Kanda on 1 September, endorsing a second term for the former Japanese finance official who became the bank's 11th president on 24 February 2025. He has chosen "One Region, One Connected Future" as the theme for the next five years, with cooperation on energy, trade and digital infrastructure at the centre of his agenda. "Members have entrusted me with another five years, and I take that as a responsibility to deliver," Kanda said as he began the term.

For a business trying to reach customers across a border, the practical value of regional cooperation can come down to whether the power stays on and whether an internet connection is good enough to take an order. Kanda sees closer economic ties as a way to open opportunities for businesses, bring affordable power to more households and give countries greater security when shocks hit. He has also pledged to make ADB faster and more responsive to its members, a commitment that matters for projects whose progress depends on decisions by several governments.

What the Charter change means for ADB's lending capacity

Kanda enters his new term with more room to finance development than he had when he took office in February 2025. During his previous term, he secured the first amendment to ADB's Charter in the institution's 60-year history, enabling a 50% increase in annual financing capacity to more than $36 billion. Shareholders provided no additional capital for that increase, which gives the bank greater scope to respond when members seek financing for large investments.

ADB provided a record $44 billion in development finance in 2025, a figure that includes money from the bank and its financing partners. Of that total, $29.3 billion came from ADB's own resources and $14.7 billion came through cofinancing, meaning partners contributed roughly one dollar in every three. The distinction helps explain how ADB could deliver $44 billion in a single year even though the figure it cites for its expanded annual capacity from its own resources is more than $36 billion.

For governments considering a cross-border investment, the amount ADB can lend is only one part of what it offers. A power connection that reaches a national boundary still needs a partner on the other side, and the countries involved need somewhere to work through their shared plans. Kanda intends to draw on the bank's technical expertise and its ability to bring governments and financing partners together, alongside the additional lending capacity the Charter amendment made possible.

Two networks with different goals for the people they reach

In May, ADB announced plans to mobilise $70 billion by 2035 for two regional initiatives, allocating a $50 billion goal to power grids and a $20 billion goal to digital networks. The larger of the two, the Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative, seeks to improve electricity access for 200 million people by connecting power systems across borders. For households and businesses, the value of those links will depend on whether access improves where they live and work, with affordable power reaching more of the people Kanda has placed at the centre of his pledge.

The $20 billion Asia-Pacific Digital Highway carries a broader connectivity goal that could reach up to 650 million people. That figure includes 200 million people expected to gain broadband access for the first time, an important distinction because a first connection and an improvement to an existing service represent different changes in daily life. For someone getting broadband for the first time, the change could mean being able to send work to a customer, join a class or use a service that has moved online.

The power and digital initiatives share a 2035 financing horizon, which extends beyond Kanda's new five-year term. The $70 billion is the amount ADB plans to mobilise, so progress during his presidency will depend in part on its ability to attract partners and move proposals towards financing. The longer-term test will come in the communities those networks reach, where people will experience the difference through the electricity and broadband services available to them.

Private investment takes a larger place in Kanda's plans

Kanda has set a separate goal of increasing ADB's private sector lending fourfold by 2030, combining the bank's own resources with financing mobilised from partners. ADB's private sector operations generated $9.5 billion in financing for private investments in 2025, up from $6.8 billion in 2024. That $2.7 billion increase shows how much the financing generated through these operations grew in one year, ahead of the expansion Kanda now wants the bank to pursue.

The private sector agenda also reaches into ADB's work with governments, with more than 40% of its public sector projects expected to support private sector development under Kanda's vision. The target counts projects, so its significance lies in how widely support for businesses will feature across the bank's public sector work. A publicly backed investment that improves electricity or connectivity, for example, can also improve the conditions in which local firms operate, including firms that never borrow directly from ADB.

Before joining the bank, Kanda served as Japan's Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs and as a special adviser to the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. His new term gives him five years to turn agreements among finance officials, governments and investors into projects whose benefits people can recognise. For a household waiting for broadband or a business that needs dependable, affordable electricity, the measure Kanda has set is whether closer regional ties make those services available.