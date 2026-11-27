India's 2011 census counted 26.8 million persons with disabilities, or 2.21 per cent of the population. Studies that asked broader questions about how people carry out daily activities produced substantially higher estimates. For Heba Hagrass, the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities, the 2027 census offers India a chance to understand whom earlier figures may have missed and what barriers people face when they seek an education, look for work or need support at home.

Hagrass made the recommendation at the end of an official visit to India from 16 to 25 November 2026. She welcomed the laws, policies and institutions India has developed since it ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2007, including the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Her assessment turns on a practical question for the years ahead: can people count on the rights those measures recognise being upheld in the places where they live?

A student who needs accessible course material, an advocate who uses a sign-language interpreter and an adult who wants personal assistance at home each depend on different decisions about staffing, funding and services. Hagrass called for stronger coordination among Union, State and local authorities, backed by resources and monitoring that can show where delivery falls short. She also urged authorities to give persons with disabilities a meaningful part in making those decisions, including when budgets are drawn up and when programmes are evaluated.

A census that asks about barriers as well as numbers

The gap between the 2011 census and studies of daily functioning matters because the questions people are asked influence whose experiences appear in the results. A national total can establish the scale of need, but it gives planners little guidance about which people encounter a particular barrier or what kind of support would address it. Hagrass encouraged India to adopt a census methodology that captures the diversity of persons with disabilities and the difficulties they encounter in everyday life.

Information broken down in this way could help authorities decide how to allocate funds and later assess whether those decisions made a difference. Education officials, for example, need to know what prevents students from taking part in lessons before they can judge whether to invest in accessible materials, teacher training or individual support. "Reliable data are essential if policies and resources are to reach the people who need them," Hagrass said.

She called for persons with disabilities to participate throughout that process, from setting policy and implementing it to reviewing spending and evaluating results. Someone who uses a service can identify a problem that an administrative record misses, such as material that a school has purchased but a student cannot use in class. Hagrass extended that call beyond disability programmes to political and public life, where decisions about education, employment and public spending affect the wider community.

What makes a classroom, a workplace or a courtroom accessible?

Hagrass acknowledged India's work to improve physical access to public spaces and government premises and encouraged authorities to take a broader view of accessibility. For a student, being able to enter a school building addresses one part of the day. Taking part in a lesson also depends on having materials in a usable format, teachers who know how to adapt their teaching and reasonable accommodations that meet the student's individual needs.

New technologies can help schools make learning more accessible, and Hagrass welcomed the expansion of skills development into emerging fields such as artificial intelligence. She drew attention to what happens after training, when a qualified applicant needs a job that draws on those skills and offers a sustainable livelihood. Her recommendations cover progression over an entire career, including opportunities for persons with disabilities to move into senior posts and take part in decisions that shape their workplaces.

The judiciary offered a concrete example of how professional support can address barriers within an institution. Hagrass welcomed the announcement of a Supreme Court Permanent Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, alongside panels of young lawyers and sign-language interpreters to assist advocates with disabilities. The measures recognise that accessibility in a courtroom concerns the people who practise law there as well as those who come before it seeking justice.

Support at home can give people more say over how they live

Hagrass encouraged India to develop and fund community-based support, including personal assistance, so that people have genuine alternatives to institutional care. For someone who needs help with daily activities, the availability of assistance can shape decisions as personal as where to live and how to organise the day. Her emphasis was on the individual having choice and control, which makes the experience of the person receiving support an important measure of how well a service works.

Women and girls with disabilities also need to be included in the design of gender equality policies and the services provided through them, Hagrass said. She urged the government to identify and remove practical barriers that can prevent women and girls from using services intended for them. Including their experiences in planning and evaluation would give policymakers a way to establish where access breaks down and whether a change has helped.

Hagrass said her discussions with Indian authorities about gaps in implementation showed a willingness to build on the country's progress. She will present her full report on the visit to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2028. The 2027 census offers an earlier opportunity to act on her findings by collecting information that communities and public officials can use to answer a question the 2011 total left open: what support do people need, and where is it still out of reach?

Four alternative headlines