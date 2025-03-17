Maruti Suzuki Announces April 2025 Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Maruti Suzuki, India's leading automaker, has declared a price increase of up to 4% effective April 2025. The decision, driven by escalating input costs and operational expenses, will affect various models differently, as cited by the company.

Despite efforts to curb costs, Maruti Suzuki plans to pass on some of the financial burden to consumers, amid industry-wide issues like inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions.

Holding a commanding 41.6% market share in 2024, Maruti Suzuki continues to outpace competitors like Hyundai and Tata Motors. With the Indian auto sector's fast growth, the price adjustment reflects broader trends as manufacturers face cost challenges.

