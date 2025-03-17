Maruti Suzuki Announces April 2025 Price Hike Amid Rising Costs
Maruti Suzuki, India's top car manufacturer, will raise vehicle prices by up to 4% starting April 2025 due to increased input and operational costs. The hike varies across models, as the automaker faces industry-wide inflation and supply chain challenges. Maruti Suzuki remains a dominant force with over 40% market share.
- Country:
- India
Maruti Suzuki, India's leading automaker, has declared a price increase of up to 4% effective April 2025. The decision, driven by escalating input costs and operational expenses, will affect various models differently, as cited by the company.
Despite efforts to curb costs, Maruti Suzuki plans to pass on some of the financial burden to consumers, amid industry-wide issues like inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions.
Holding a commanding 41.6% market share in 2024, Maruti Suzuki continues to outpace competitors like Hyundai and Tata Motors. With the Indian auto sector's fast growth, the price adjustment reflects broader trends as manufacturers face cost challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Industry should not be a mere spectator, should seek opportunity in global supply chain: Modi at post-Budget webinar on MSME.
From warehouses to last-mile delivery: AI’s role in transforming supply chain management
Auto Industry Alarm: Tariffs Threaten North American Supply Chain
MSMEs need to be integrated into larger supply chains to drive real competitiveness, achieve 7-8% growth: NITI Aayog VC
MSMEs' need integration with larger supply chains for competitive edge, 7-8 pc growth: Bery