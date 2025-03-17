Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Announces April 2025 Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Maruti Suzuki, India's top car manufacturer, will raise vehicle prices by up to 4% starting April 2025 due to increased input and operational costs. The hike varies across models, as the automaker faces industry-wide inflation and supply chain challenges. Maruti Suzuki remains a dominant force with over 40% market share.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki, India's leading automaker, has declared a price increase of up to 4% effective April 2025. The decision, driven by escalating input costs and operational expenses, will affect various models differently, as cited by the company.

Despite efforts to curb costs, Maruti Suzuki plans to pass on some of the financial burden to consumers, amid industry-wide issues like inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions.

Holding a commanding 41.6% market share in 2024, Maruti Suzuki continues to outpace competitors like Hyundai and Tata Motors. With the Indian auto sector's fast growth, the price adjustment reflects broader trends as manufacturers face cost challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

