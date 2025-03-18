Tata Motors Announces Upcoming Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Tata Motors, one of India's premier automobile manufacturers, has announced plans to hike prices across its passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicle range, by April 2025. The company attributes these increases to rising input costs, varying by model and variant.

Furthermore, Tata Motors revealed a price increase of up to 2 percent on its commercial vehicle offerings effective April 1, 2025. This decision is also a response to escalating production expenses, affecting different vehicle types to varying degrees.

In a formal exchange filing, Tata Motors reiterated its dedication to delivering innovative mobility solutions. This price adjustment is expected to impact significantly fleet operators and logistics firms, prominent users of Tata's commercial vehicles.

Industry experts, however, suggest that Tata Motors' robust brand image and widespread service network might cushion any negative impact on its market share. Despite these price increases, Tata Motors is projected to sustain its leading role in India's automobile market.

As part of the USD 165 billion Tata Group, the company remains an industry leader and innovator in both the commercial and passenger vehicle segments. It is advancing its electric vehicle initiatives while engaging with government efforts to encourage green transportation solutions.

Tata Motors sustains a formidable presence globally with research and development hubs in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea, focusing on technology and sustainability in automotive products.

(With inputs from agencies.)