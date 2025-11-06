Voter Intimidation Incident Sparks Action As Bihar Polls Begin

Tensions erupted in Bihar as Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar instructed the state's police chief to take swift action against alleged RJD supporters. On Thursday, reports surfaced of an attack on BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy in Khoriari village, involving stone and cow dung pelting.

The incursion comes as Bihar embarks on its first phase of 2025 assembly elections, highlighting security challenges in the state's political landscape. Sinha, also Deputy Chief Minister, claimed his polling agent was barred from voting, amid persistent chanting of 'Murdabad' by the attackers.

In response to growing unrest, police presence intensified to protect the integrity of the electoral process, without intimidating voters. The election, involving 3.75 crore electors across 243 seats, draws upon lessons from the 2020 elections where NDA and opposition figures clashed for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)