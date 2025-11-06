Left Menu

Voter Intimidation Incident Sparks Action As Bihar Polls Begin

The Chief Election Commissioner ordered the Bihar DGP to act after alleged RJD supporters attacked BJP candidate Vijay Sinha's convoy. Amid ongoing Bihar elections, voters are urged to participate fearlessly. The DA faced multiple past alley challenges as polls commenced across 121 constituencies now vying for influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:15 IST
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions erupted in Bihar as Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar instructed the state's police chief to take swift action against alleged RJD supporters. On Thursday, reports surfaced of an attack on BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy in Khoriari village, involving stone and cow dung pelting.

The incursion comes as Bihar embarks on its first phase of 2025 assembly elections, highlighting security challenges in the state's political landscape. Sinha, also Deputy Chief Minister, claimed his polling agent was barred from voting, amid persistent chanting of 'Murdabad' by the attackers.

In response to growing unrest, police presence intensified to protect the integrity of the electoral process, without intimidating voters. The election, involving 3.75 crore electors across 243 seats, draws upon lessons from the 2020 elections where NDA and opposition figures clashed for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

