Amit Shah Confident of NDA Triumph in Bihar Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday projected a sweeping NDA win in the Bihar elections, boldly asserting that the opposition, comprising the RJD and Congress, will suffer a significant defeat when results are announced on November 14.
While addressing a rally, Shah accused RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi of disrespecting the Mithila region and its cultural heritage during their 15-year governance. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rejuvenating regional pride through acknowledgment of local icons such as Mata Sita and traditional crafts like Madhubani paintings.
Shah emphasized the commercial success of Bihar's makhana farmers, facilitated by a newly instituted Makhana Board under the Modi government, contrasting it with what he claims would be detrimental policies by opponents. Looking towards infrastructure and spiritual redevelopment, Shah unveiled plans for a grand temple dedicated to Mata Sita in Sitamarhi and a new Vande Bharat Express train service to boost connectivity and religious tourism.
