PM condoles death of BDJS leader in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of T V Babu, Secretary of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Kerala. In a tweet, Modi said "Shri TV Babu did commendable work at the grassroots level in Kerala. His efforts to serve the poor and further social empowerment were noteworthy.

Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti". Babu, passed away following cardiac arrest at a hospital in Thrissur on Thursday monring.

He was 62. The BDJS leader had unsuccessfully contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the party candidate from Alathur.

