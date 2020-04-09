Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM condoles death of BDJS leader in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvai | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:55 IST
PM condoles death of BDJS leader in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of T V Babu, Secretary of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Kerala. In a tweet, Modi said "Shri TV Babu did commendable work at the grassroots level in Kerala. His efforts to serve the poor and further social empowerment were noteworthy.

Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti". Babu, passed away following cardiac arrest at a hospital in Thrissur on Thursday monring.

He was 62. The BDJS leader had unsuccessfully contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the party candidate from Alathur.

PTI UD PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC's interim relief to student rusticated for smoking cannabis

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to a first-year law student who was rusticated from a law college in the city for allegedly smoking cannabis in classroom. Hearing her plea through video conference which was livestre...

Pakistan criticises India over domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan on Thursday termed as reprehensible Indias decision to change the domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir when the international communitys focus is on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It also expressed concern over what it said was a ...

Home Ministry's control room to help stranded people resolved 300 cases in a day

The control room set up the Union Home ministry to help people stranded due to the lockdown has been able to resolve 300 cases on a single day, an official said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Pun...

Anamika Rashtrawar elavated as MD, CEO of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance

Anamika Roy Rashtrawar has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Ltd, which makes her the first woman of a large private sector general insurance company to hold this position. Rashtrawar t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020