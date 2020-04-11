Left Menu
Obey lockdown rules, avoid another extension, says Maha Dy CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 23:05 IST
The lockdown need not be extended beyond April 30 if people adhered to norms in place to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day announced extending the lockdown in the state till April 30.

The nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to fight the coronavirus outbreak ends on April 14. "The lockdown has been extended in the state given the spread of coronavirus and rise in number of patients. People should support this step," Pawar urged in a statement.

He said housing societies and areas are being sealed where the coronavirus infection is reported in large numbers and claimed such decisions were a must to save lives. "We may not extend the lockdown again, if this (extended) lockdown succeeds. Let everyone from the state be committed to defeat coronavirus," he added.

Meanwhile, Pawar extended wishes on the eve of Easter, and urged people to celebrate the festival staying inside homes in view of the COVID-19 threat..

