Maharashtra CM thanks PM for extending lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the lockdown in the view of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:02 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the lockdown in the view of coronavirus outbreak in the country. "Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that the lockdown will be extended till 3rd May. I thank Prime Minister for it, as I had suggested the same," Thackeray said in his address.

He also thanked Bhim Sainiks for avoiding gathering to mark Ambedkar Jayanti and observing the day from their homes. "This is a problem that has affected the whole world. Everyone is forced to observe all festivities at their homes. I want to thank Bhim Sainiks on Ambedkar Jayanti today, that they avoided gathering and observed the day from their homes," he said.

He said that Maharashtra is probably doing the highest number of tests and Mumbai has tested over 2,2000 samples. "Maharashtra is probably doing the highest number of tests. Mumbai has tested over 22,000 samples. 2,334 positive cases reported till today morning. 230 people - around 10 per cent people have recovered," he said.

Mumbai and Pune are hotspots and we are increasing our testing centers at these places. Containment zones are on a prime focus for testing and sampling. We are trying to remove all supply related problems even from containment zones, he said. He said as I already said that Maharashtra will show the way to the country in the fight against COVID-19, there are 10 districts which have zero COVID-19 cases and it will be maintained.

"We have 10 districts which have zero COVID-19 positive cases. We will maintain that and we will try that all districts are COVID-19 free as early as possible," Thackeray said. "I already said that Maharashtra will show the way to the country in the fight against COVID-19," he added.

Divulging further he said that the Maharashtra government has constituted a panel to plan for the revival of the economy after the COVID-19 outbreak. "After COVID-19 outbreak ends, we will have an equally serious challenge which will be the revival of the economy in the state. Therefore, we have formed committees which will prepare the plans for its revival," he said.

He said that the government has sought permission from Center for Convalescent Plasma (CP) therapy. As Prime Minister has said that developers should come forward, we have started this. If we get permission we will find the remedy soon and show the way to the world. (ANI)

