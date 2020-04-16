BJP leaders demoralising medical staff by making political statements: Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma accused state BJP leaders on Thursday of demoralising the medical staff and other frontline workers engaged in combatting the coronavirus pandemic by issuing political statements. "All states are with the Centre in the fight against coronavirus. No political statement is coming from any other state but in Rajasthan, BJP leaders are issuing such statements, which is unfortunate," he said. The Congress leader alleged that Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore has even said the number of people screened for the deadly virus in the state, which is over six crore, is false and said such statements demoralise the medical and survey teams engaged in the screening of people.

Pointing out that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held meetings with the leaders of opposition parties in the initial days of the pandemic, he said despite that, some BJP leaders were making adverse comments. "This is not the time to make political statements. They should refrain from doing that," Sharma said in a video message.

The minister informed that the state government has made an arrangement of quarantine facilities with one lakh beds, adding that all necessary measures are being taken to contain the spread of the pandemic..

