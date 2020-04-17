COVID-19: Telangana BJP chief writes to Chief Secy highlighting plight of poor, farmers

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay on Friday wrote to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar highlighting the plight of farmers, workers and the downtrodden in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. He told Kumar that farmers are facing trouble in selling their produce due to the restrictions in the lockdown and urged him to aide them in these tough times.

"Paddy farmers are selling their crops and are suffering losses even after rates are fixed. The farmers who suffered losses due to rainfall should be given help by the government," the letter read. The Telangana BJP president also urged the state government to provide 10 kg of rice to all the poor families and migrant labourers who have an Aadhaar card.

In the letter, Sanjay also claimed that "a couple of companies in the state are not adhering to the guidelines issued by the central Government and are thus removing employees from the jobs." He demanded that a "strict action must taken against the defaulting companies for flouting laws" and ensure that "no individual faces trouble during the COVID-19 lockdown." (ANI)

