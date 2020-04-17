Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: No cabinet for almost a month even as COVID-19 rages

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:33 IST
MP: No cabinet for almost a month even as COVID-19 rages

After setting record as the longest-serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan would surely not have wanted another `feather' in his cap: the CM without cabinet for the longest time. It is 25 days since he was sworn in as chief minister for a fourth time amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he is functioning without a council of ministers.

Before the BJP lost the 2018 Assembly election to the Congress, Chouhan had served as chief minister for almost 13 years without a break, a feat no other politician in Madhya Pradesh has achieved. On March 23, 2020, he took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term after Jyotiraditya Scindia's rebellion brought down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Before him, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa had served without a council of ministers for 22 days in his latest innings, a BJP leader said. Chouhan will need to accommodate the rebel Congress MLAs who have switched over to the party in his cabinet. BJP sources said that one of the issues that have cropped up is how big or how small the council of ministers should be in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Opposition Congress is targeting Chouhan, pointing out that despite the state facing a grave challenge in the form of rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths, Madhya Pradesh does not have a health minister. As of Thursday, the state had recorded 1,299 coronavirus cases and 63 deaths, most of them in Indore and Bhopal.

"This situation came about because of the coronavirus crisis. Fighting COVID-19 is the primary concern and priority of the chief minister," said BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal. But former chief minister Nath said the BJP is fooling the people of the state which does not have a cabinet or even a health minister amid the pandemic.

"This has happened nowhere in the world," the state Congress chief said. BJP sources said that the state may get a council of ministers soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Policeman helps pregnant woman reach hospital in nick of time

Puducherry, Apr 17 PTI A police constable deployed at a containment zone near here played the role of a Good Samaritan by helping a woman facing labour pain. Karunakaran 32, along with a Home Guard, was keeping vigil at the zone, when the p...

Light rains bring temp down slightly in Delhi

Light rains in the national capital brought the mercury down marginally on Friday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. The city recorded a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches less than that recorded on Thursday, and a min...

ICMR will conduct study to find effectiveness of BCG vaccine against COVID-19

The ICMR will conduct a study to find the efficacy of BCG vaccine against COVID-19 and till any definitive result is reached it will not recommended the vaccine even for healthcare workers, officials said on Friday. Bacillus Calmette-Gurin ...

Soccer-'Zlatan fever' hits Hammarby as striker trains with club again

Swedish club Hammarby got another dose of Zlatan fever on Friday when the AC Milan striker once again trained with the top-flight Stockholm side in which he owns a stake.The club and their fans would love to see Ibrahimovic, who also traine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020