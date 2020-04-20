Left Menu
Trump says he'll act to increase swab production

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 09:01 IST
President Donald Trump says he will use the Defense Production Act to increase manufacturing of swabs used to test for the coronavirus. Many governors have for weeks urged the White House to further evoke federal powers to increase private industry's production of medical supplies as health officials work to slow the spread of the virus. Trump has generally been reluctant to do so.

But the president said during a briefing Sunday evening that he would use the measure to increase production of swabs and that he would soon announce that production reaching 10 million per month. To emphasize the point, Trump waved a swab in front of reporters. Trump also said Vice President Mike Pence would hold a call with governors on Monday to discuss testing and send a list of lab facilities in their states. AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

