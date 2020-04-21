Left Menu
BJP attacks Congress over liquor 'smuggling'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:08 IST
The BJP on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress after its youth wing functionaries were caught allegedly smuggling liquor, saying this has exposed the opposition party's "character". The Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V dubbed the arrest a "conspiracy" which, he claimed, was aimed at defaming his organisation's relief work to help the poor during the ongoing lockdown.

According to the Delhi Police, Shravan Rao (34) and Manish (24) were arrested on Sunday night from near the Delhi-Gurgaon border with illicit liquor. The BJP has claimed that they are associated with the youth Congress.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said while lakhs of his party workers are busy bringing food to the needy during the nationwide lockdown, the "national office-bearers of the Congress are smuggling expensive liquor" in the national capital. "This is the character of the Congress... What a strategy Rahul ji," Patra tweeted, taking a dig at the former Congress president.

BJP youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's media in-charge Rohit Chahal tweeted that vehicle being allegedly used for liquor sale was given permission to distribute food. Two functionaries of the youth wing of the Congress have been caught, Chahal said, targeting the opposition party.

Hitting back, Srinivas B V said "our crime" is that food and medicine have been provided by us to lakhs of people". This will neither stop nor scare his organisation, he tweeted..

