PM Modi recalls teachings of noted Kannada philosopher Basavanna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that famous philosopher and Kannada poet Basavanna did not just choose to preach but whatever the changes he wanted in the society, he started implementing on himself. Greeting the people on the occasion of Basavanna's birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi said that "when we live the reform only then positive changes take place around us."

"Basavanna did not just choose to preach but whatever changes he wanted in the society, he implemented them on himself and when we live reform and become an example, only then positive changes take place around us," said Modi in a video message. He said that when our country is going through a tough time, Basavanna's preaching is relevant at this time. (ANI)