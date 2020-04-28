Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arnab Goswami questioned by cops over remarks against Sonia

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:00 IST
Arnab Goswami questioned by cops over remarks against Sonia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was questioned by police here on Monday in a case against him for allegedly making defamatory statements against Congress president Sonia Gandhi in news shows on the recent mob lynching incident in adjoining Palghar district. Goswami's questioning took place at the NM Joshi Marg police station, central Mumbai, where the case against him has been filed by a local Congress member.

After coming out of the police station, Goswami claimed he was questioned for over 12 hours over his remarks against the Congress president, whose party is a constituent in the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra. Talking to reporters, Goswami stood by his comments against Gandhi and added "whatever I have said is absolutely correct".

The TV journalist said he told the police his side of the story and they were "completely satisfied". Goswami he was served a notice by the police on Sunday asking him to appear on Monday morning for questioning.

"Facts and evidence have been presented and truth will prevail," he said. I am grateful to the Mumbai police for hearing me...

I stand by every single comment. We do not have any pressure and we will work more on the Palghar lynching incident," he said. His lawyer Sujoy Kanthawala said Statement recording started around 9.30 in the morning. The TV programs (where alleged anti-Gandhi remarks were made) were shown and Arnab fully cooperated in the investigation.

DCP (zone 3) Avinash Kumar said, "We have recorded his statement and further investigation was on." The Supreme Court on Friday protected Goswami for three weeks from any coercive action in FIR lodged against him for making alleged defamatory statements against Gandhi. The alleged statements were made during news shows on the recent mob-lynching of three persons, including two sadhus, in Palghar district.

Except for one FIR lodged in Nagpur city against Goswami, the top court had stayed further proceedings in three FIRs and 11 complaints lodged in different states, including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Goswami has said in his plea in the SC that the FIRs which have been registered are in relation to the broadcasts aired on Republic TV on April 16, and R. Bharat, its Hindi wing, on April 21.

These broadcasts were in connection with the comments given by a member of the Congress in relation to India's COVID-19 testing measures and the unfortunate lynching of three individuals in Palghar on April 16, he had said in the plea.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to begin 'phased and gradual' easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja

Nigeria will begin a phased and gradual easing of more than four weeks of lockdowns on May 4, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address on Monday.Lagos and Ogun states, and the federal capital territory of Abuja, entered lockdowns to ta...

COVID-19 positive doctor dies at private hospital

A 69-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died on Monday night at a private hospital here, hospital sources said. The doctor, who was a well-known orthopedic, was admitted to a private hospital on April 14, they said.He te...

U.S. judge rules talc lawsuits against J&J can proceed, testimony limited

Thousands of plaintiffs who say that Johnson Johnsons baby powder and talc products caused cancer can go forward with their claims, but face limits on what expert testimony will be allowed in trials after a Monday ruling by a New Jersey ju...

Milwaukee police find 5 dead in house; suspect in custody

Police found five people shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home and took into custody the man who dialed 911 to report the slayings, the citys police chief said. The police department received a call around 1030 a.m. from a man who sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020