Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Trump brushes off opinion polls showing Joe Biden in lead for president

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:16 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Trump brushes off opinion polls showing Joe Biden in lead for president

U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday he does not believe opinion polls showing his likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden leads him in the 2020 race for the White House. During an Oval Office interview, the Republican president said he did not expect the election to be a referendum on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and voiced surprise the former vice president was doing well.

"I don't believe the polls," Trump said. "I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don't think that they will put a man in who's incompetent." Trump has criticized Biden's decades-long record as a U.S. senator and as President Barack Obama's vice president. Biden is expected to win his party's nomination for the Nov. 3 election at an August convention.

"And I don't mean incompetent because of a condition that he's got now. I mean he's incompetent for 30 years. Everything he ever did was bad. His foreign policy was a disaster," Trump said. On Thursday, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis suggested that he bought Chinese government propaganda about the pandemic being contained - and that it had diminished Trump's credibility.

In an emailed statement, Bates wrote that the Biden campaign put zero stock in what Trump believes. A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll conducted this week about a general election matchup showed 44% of registered voters saying they would back Biden in the election, with 40% saying they would support Trump.

More critical for Trump, a recent poll by Reuters/Ipsos of the three battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had Biden with a 45%-39% edge over the president. Trump's victories in those states in the 2016 election helped propel him to the White House. Trump closely questioned his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and other political advisers after they showed him poll numbers showing him losing his re-election bid to Biden, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The president was told he was behind Biden in many key battleground states and would have lost the Electoral College if the election had taken place in April. Trump, in a tweet early on Thursday, said he supported Parscale. "Actually, he is doing a great job. I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so," he said.

'REFERENDUM ON A LOT OF THINGS' Trump told Reuters on Wednesday he did not view the election as a test of how he did with the pandemic.

"No, I don't think so. I think it's a referendum on a lot of things," Trump said. "I think it's going to be a referendum on all the things we've done and certainly this will be a part of it, but we've done a great job." Biden has criticized Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Asked if he would debate Biden, Trump responded: "Of course." The president has sought to stir up discord in Democratic Party ranks about Senator Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race and endorsed Biden.

The president has suggested that if fellow progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren had dropped out of the Democratic contest earlier, Sanders would have prevailed over Biden. "He should never have won the primary, ever in a million years, because those votes were taken away. They were taken away from Bernie Sanders. And I think I'm going to get a lot of Bernie Sanders voters," Trump said.

Trump has sought to make the case to Sanders' supporters that their preferred candidate was treated unfairly, building on resentment that still lingers from 2016 when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton beat Sanders for the nomination before losing to Trump in the general election.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

France sees lowest weekday COVID-19 death toll increase since end March

The number of people who died of coronavirus infection in France increased by 289 or 1.2 to 24,376 on Thursday, the lowest increase on a weekday since end March, government data showed. On Sunday, only 242 new deaths were reported, but on S...

Five more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Five more persons, including two women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 42, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the five fresh cases, one was reported from Ka...

Portugal relaxes coronavirus lockdown with 'sector-by-sector' plan

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Thursday announced a sector-by-sector plan to gradually lift lockdown measures imposed six weeks ago to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Starting on May 4, the three-phase plan will open up differe...

Soccer-Plans for training first step in Premier League's 'Project Restart'

Premier League clubs will discuss plans for resuming the season in a conference call on Friday but the practicalities of how to even begin training will be the first obstacle they have to overcome with Project Restart.The league is hoping t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020