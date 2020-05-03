BJP govt charging money from poor, labourers for returning to their homes through train very shameful: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Centre, stating that the reports of the BJP government charging money from the poor and migrant labourers for returning to their homes through train is "very shameful". He alleged that the BJP government stands with the capitalists and not the poor.

"The news of the BJP government taking money from the poor and helpless labourers going back home by train is very shameful. It has become clear today that the BJP, which waives of billions of rupees of capitalists, is with the rich and against the poor," Yadav tweeted in Hindi. Attacking the government, the former Chief Minister further stated that exploitation at the time of disaster is the work of the moneylenders, not the government.

So far, five trains carrying migrant workers, students and others have been operationalised.The move comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists and provided the procedure for the same.The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)