BJP President condoles death of security personnel in Kashmir encounter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 14:01 IST
BJP President J P Nadda on Sunday condoled the death of security personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir.  An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area.  "Received the sad news of our soldiers making the supreme sacrifice in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. I bow to the martyrs and pray for peace to their souls. May God give their grieving families the strength to bear the loss," Nadda tweeted.  Other BJP leaders also paid tributes to the fallen soldiers, with party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya asserting that government will give a befitting response to this cowardly incident

Party secretary Y Satya Kumar said the supreme sacrifice will not go in vain. PTI KR DVDV

