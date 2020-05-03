COVID-19: BJP honours frontline workers in Jharkhand

The Jharkand unit of the BJP on Sunday said it has honoured 49,400 frontline workers in the state since the coronavirus-induced lockdown came into force in March. The saffron party has also distributed essential commodities among the needy, Jharkhand BJP vice-president Pradip Verma said.

"Party workers, its MLAs/MPs have honoured doctors, nurses, police personnel and other frontline workers with bouquets, shawls and 'Abhar-Patras' (certificates of gratitude) for their selfless work," Verma said. He said under the 'Modi Aahaar & Modi Ration' scheme, essential items were distributed among 20.83 lakh people across the state.

BJP workers are also reaching out to the elderly who do not have helping hands at their homes, Verma added..