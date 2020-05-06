Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong blames 'Namaste Trump' event for COVID-19 spread in Guj

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:06 IST
Cong blames 'Namaste Trump' event for COVID-19 spread in Guj

The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday alleged that the 'Namaste Trump' event organised by the state BJP government in on February 24 here was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in the state. State Congress president Amit Chavda said his party wants an independent probe through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into this, and will approach the Gujarat High Court soon against government's "criminal negligence".

However, the state BJP unit dismissed the allegation as baseless, saying the event was organised well before the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, and the first coronavirus case in the state was reported nearly a month after the event. On February 24, US President Donald Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in road show in Ahmedabad which was attended by thousands of people.

After the road show, the two leaders addressed a gathering of over one lakh people at Motera cricket stadium, run by Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). Gujarat reported its first coronavirus cases on March 20, when samples of a man from Rajkot and a woman from Surat tested positive for the disease.

Chavda in a video message said, "In January itself, WHO clearly said the coronavirus spreads from one person to another. It had asked all the countries to refrain from organising large gatherings. Despite such warning, 'Namaste Trump' was planned for political gains and permission was also granted by the Gujarat government." He alleged that the coronavirus entered Gujarat and spread among people due to this mega event as thousands of foreigners came to Ahmedabad ahead of Trump's visit. "People were asked to stand shoulder to shoulder on the road to greet the leaders. Lakhs of people were brought to the stadium in buses. This triggered spread of the virus. This event was not a mistake, but a criminal negligence. The 'Namaste Trump' event was responsible for community transmission of the virus," Chavda alleged.

"We will soon file a petition in the Gujarat High Court demanding a judicial inquiry in it through an SIT having field experts as its members. We will demand action against the government, GCA and the 'Trump Abhivadan Samiti' (committee formed to organise the event) through this petition," he added. However, Gujarat BJP spokesman Prashant Vala termed the allegations as "baseless".

"Chavda needs to understand that before Trump visits any country, a US team conducts a thorough inspection of the areas well in advance to ensure there are no security and health related risks, such as viral infection. Without such clearance, Trump never visits any country," he said. Moreover, coronavirus was not declared a pandemic by WHO when the 'Namaste Teump' event took place, he said.

The event took place on February 24,and the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, he said. "The first coronavirus cases in Gujarat was reported on March 20, almost a month after the event. Chavda is making baseless allegations for vote bank politics," Vala said.

Gujarat has so far reported 6,245 COVID-19 cases and 368 deaths..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kalou handshake video 'shocked' German politicians

A video of Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou shaking hands with his team-mates shocked key German politicians, who are set to decide Wednesday whether the Bundesliga can resume next month. The video has done the German league DFL and prof...

European ethanol makers fear influx from U.S. and Brazil

An influx of cheap U.S. and Brazilian ethanol threatens Europes producers as businesses resume operations, companies have told the European Commission, urging it to act to protect an industry reeling from depressed demand.Sharp falls in dri...

Germany extends social distancing measures until June 5 - sources

The German government and the 16 federal states agreed at a meeting on Wednesday to extend until June 5 social distancing measures designed to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, two participants said.The sources said Chancellor...

Ethiopia's Tigray region eyes election in challenge to national unity

Ethiopias Tigray region plans to hold elections, its main party said, setting it on a collision course with the federal government and testing the countrys fragile unity. The Horn of Africa country in March postponed parliamentary and regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020