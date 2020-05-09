Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre proposing to do away with Interstate Migrant Workmen Act, alleges Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:31 IST
Centre proposing to do away with Interstate Migrant Workmen Act, alleges Cong
The party said Parliament should assert itself and not allow this to happen, as it called upon the Centre and the states to jointly formulate an action plan to ensure safe return of migrants to their homes. Image Credit: ANI

The Narendra Modi government is proposing to do away with the Interstate Migrant Workmen Act, even though it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure workers' rights are taken care of under the legislation especially during the lockdown, the Congress said on Saturday. The party said Parliament should assert itself and not allow this to happen, as it called upon the Centre and the states to jointly formulate an action plan to ensure safe return of migrants to their homes.

"The Modi government has proposed to do away with the Inter-State Migrant Act, 1979. Parliament should assert itself forcefully to ensure this does not happen. If anything, the Act needs to be updated and strengthened. The inexcusable loss of lives and livelihoods needs to stop now," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. Asserting that inter-state migration is the "exclusive jurisdiction" of the Centre, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "The BJP government should do its duty rather than shirking responsibility, passing the buck and extorting money from labourers." The legislation is intended to regulate the employment of inter-state migrant workmen and to provide for their conditions of service. It was enacted to prevent the exploitation of inter-state migrant workmen by contractors, and to ensure fair and decent conditions of employment.

Shergill said a 'One Nation, One Policy' should be adopted for reverse migration of workers rather than 28 states having different laws of acceptance for the labourers. "Instead of playing politics on the issue of migrants, the Centre and the states should together prepare an action plan without any discrimination, to ensure safe return of migrants," he said.

The Congress leader said the manner in which Indians stranded abroad are being welcomed at airports, migrant labourers should also be welcomed by different states. The central government must announce compensation for families of the 55 labourers who died due to its "ill-planning, insensitive approach and irrational decision-making", Shergill said.

The Congress spokesperson said Home Minister Amit Shah broke his silence on the issue of migrants after over 45 days of lockdown and death of over 55 labourers, by writing to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "He should write similar letters to Gujarat and Karnataka (where BJP governments are in place) who are stopping labourers from returning to their native states during nationwide lockdown. The West Bengal government must help migrants reach their homes," he said.

Shah in his letter to CM Mamata Banerjee said the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers to reach the state and that may further create hardship for the labourers. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee hit back at Shah saying he should either apologise or prove his allegations.

Accusing the home minister was spreading a "bundle of lies" after staying silent for weeks, Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of the West chief minister said Shah was talking about the very people who have been left to their fate by the Centre..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sierra Leone's president accuses main opposition party of inciting violence

Sierra Leones president Julius Maada Bio has accused the main opposition party of orchestrating a spate of violent incidents, deepening a political standoff that risks undermining the countrys efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak. At l...

ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited BBIL to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19, the apex health research body said on Saturday. The vaccine will be developed using the...

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days: Railways.

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days Railways....

More firms across sectors partially resume operations in lockdown 3.0

Several companies across sectors ranging from textiles to consumer electronics and liquor to pharma on Saturday informed that they have partially resumed operations after getting permission from local authorities in the third phase of the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020