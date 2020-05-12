Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMSPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:19 IST
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the AIIMS here after suffering reaction to a new medication, was discharged on Tuesday. The 87-year-old Congress leader was discharged around 12:30 pm, hospital sources said.
Singh was shifted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro tower on Monday night. He was also tested for COVID-19 and his results had come out negative, the sources said. The Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness.
The sources said that Singh had developed a reaction to a new medication and was admitted to AIIMS for observation and investigation. Singh is currently a Member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014. In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manmohan Singh
- AIIMS
- Congress
- Rajya Sabha
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh to guide group of experts for post-COVID-19 revival strategy for Punjab
AIIMS forms committee to devise strategy to restore health services once lockdown is lifted
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh to guide in reviving Punjab's economy post COVID-19
AIIMS, medical facilities to take proactive steps against COVID-19; aware people on stigma: Harsh Vardhan
Manmohan Singh to guide Punjab govt in reviving economy from Coronavirus crisis