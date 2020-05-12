Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC dubs PM's address 'incomplete and disappointing'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:43 IST
TMC dubs PM's address 'incomplete and disappointing'

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation "incomplete and disappointing", saying there was no proper direction on how the financial package of Rs 20 lakh crores would be used and also what would happen after the third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17. In a big push to revive the economy, PM Modi on Tuesday announced the package of Rs 20 lakh crore, which includes measures already announced by the government and the RBI so far to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. The amount is nearly 10 per cent of India's GDP.

"Most of his speech was all about boasting about his government's so-called achievements. The address has been incomplete and disappointing. There is no clear direction about how this Rs 20 lakh crore would be spent. "What will happen after May 17, there is no clear indication regarding it. He spoke about Lockdown 4.0, but what will be its structure nobody knows," veteran TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy said.

While delivering his speech, the prime minister did not spare a word about the ongoing migrant labour crisis, Roy added. "Those labourers who have lost their jobs and are stranded, what they will do after returning home, there is no clear narrative about it," he said.

"The special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry," the prime minister said in a televised address to the nation. TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien said, "We saw the wrapping paper but we don't know what's inside the package. Because he didn't announce the details. How will this money be raised, will the government borrow, will it raise taxes? The devil lies in the details of the package, for which we have to wait for one or two more days." PTI PNT SNS IJT

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Package needed but what about states' GST share: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was needed, but added that he should have also talked about giving the states their Goods and Services Tax GST share. Maharashtra, wors...

AIFF nominates Sandesh Jhingan, Bala Devi for Arjuna Award

The All India Football Federation AIFF has nominated Sandesh Jhingan and N Bala Devi for this years Arjuna Award, Goal.com reported. Arjuna Award is an honour bestowed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognise the achievement...

Sports News Roundup: Joe Louis, American boxer born on May 13, Bardy slams report of 'deteriorating relationship' with McDaniels and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.On this day Born May 13, 1914 Joe Louis, American boxerBoxing fans and historians will always argue over the greatest heavyweight of them all but even Muhammad Ali was willing to admit he...

Putin's spokesman becomes fifth senior Russian official to get coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putins spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as a new surge in infections gave Russia the third highest number of reported cases in the world after the United St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020