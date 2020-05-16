Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stop acting like money lender, give cash rather than credit: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:21 IST
Stop acting like money lender, give cash rather than credit: Rahul Gandhi to Centre
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Centre should stop acting like a "money lender" for its children by giving them credit instead of cash, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the COVID-19 economic stimulus package. Interacting with journalists of regional media via video conferencing, he said he was trying to put pressure on the government for generating demand by putting money into the accounts of the poor and vulnerable sections of society. Gandhi said a 'storm' was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many. "The storm has not come yet, it is coming and will cause big economic damage and hurt many," he said. The Congress leader asserted that if demand is not generated, the country will suffer a bigger loss economically than from the novel coronavirus

He also said that it is important to lift the lockdown intelligently without sacrificing the old and vulnerable population to the disease

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: Agri experts suggest cultivation of paddy in 60-65 lakh acres per year

With the Telangana government having decided to promote regulatory farming for the benefit of farmers in the state, agriculture experts have suggested to the state government and farmers that paddy should be cultivated in only 60 to 65 lakh...

COVID19: OCI card holders vent frustration against travel restrictions imposed by Indian government

Indian-Americans holding OCI cards, mostly their parents, have voiced frustration over the Indian governments recent decision to temporarily put in abeyance their long term visa amidst the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions. The ...

5 held for transporting liquor amid lockdown at Andhra-Tamil Nadu border, probe underway

Five people were held by the police for allegedly transporting liquor from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu on Friday, an official said. The five men were caught during the checking of vehicles at Puni Mangadu area of Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu ...

NBC renews ‘Good Girls’ for season 4

Comedy-drama series Good Girls has been renewed for a fourth season by television broadcasting company NBCThe show features Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020