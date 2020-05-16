COVID-19 lockdown: Rahul Gandhi requests Prime Minister to reconsider economic package

Left Menu
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the financial package announced by the Centre as the country continues its fight against coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 14:06 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interaction with the media. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the financial package announced by the Centre as the country continues its fight against coronavirus. "Today our poor people need money; I am requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should reconsider this package. He should consider direct bank transfer, MGNREGA for 200 days and money to farmers directly, as these people are our future," said Rahul Gandhi during a press conference held via video call.

He emphasised that people need to be provided with financial help directly. He also suggested that the NYAY scheme, proposed by the Congress during Lok Sabha elections last year, maybe introduced by the Central government temporarily.

"Do NYAY temporarily, but please start putting money directly into small businesses, into the migrants' bank accounts, if we do not, we will have a catastrophic result," he said. NYAY scheme promised to provide Rs 72,000 annually to the poorest 20 per cent families, in Congress-ruled states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant and fight coronavirus. The details of the package have been revealed in daily tranches by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)

