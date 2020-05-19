New J-K domicile rules will give 'equality and dignity to all', says Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday hailed the new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir, stating that it will give "long due rights to all refugees". The BJP chief said that it will help in providing "equality and dignity" for Kashmiri Pandits living outside the Union Territory, workers from all over India living in the region, among others.

"The new domicile rules gazetted in Jammu and Kashmir are a welcome step. This will give the long due rights to all refugees including those from West Pakistan, SC workers from rest of India settled in Jammu and Kashmir for decades, children of KPs living outside Jammu and Kashmir to claim domicile now. Equality and Dignity for all," Nadda's tweet read. The Centre has notified 'Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020', prescribing the procedure for issuance of domicile certificates, which has been made necessary for appointment to any post under the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Department, on Monday.

"The government today notified 'Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020'. These rules prescribe a procedure for issuance of domicile certificates. This has now been made basic eligibility condition for appointment to any post under UT of Jammu and Kashmir," Kansal said in a press conference. These rules provide a simple time-bound and transparent procedure for issuance of domicile certificates in such a manner that no category of person is put to any inconvenience, he further said.

The domicile certificate will be issued within 15 days. (ANI)