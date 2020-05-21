Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Second time likely the charm for Trump's divisive intelligence pick

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:35 IST
FACTBOX-Second time likely the charm for Trump's divisive intelligence pick

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate was expected to confirm U.S. Representative John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence on Thursday over Democratic objections the second time President Donald Trump tapped him for the position.

Here are some facts about the divisive nomination: RESUME

Ratcliffe was a U.S. attorney and then mayor of Heath, Texas, before he came to the House in 2015. Now 54, Ratcliffe was the most junior member of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee - with just six months on the panel - when Trump announced on July 28, 2019, that he wanted him to be the top official in charge of the U.S. intelligence community. Trump abruptly abandoned the plan - blaming the media on Twitter - five days later after members of Congress worried Ratcliffe was too inexperienced, too partisan and amid reports that he had padded his resume by overstating his role in prosecuting terrorism cases.

Trump nominated Ratcliffe again on Feb. 28, after the country had gone since mid-August without a Senate-confirmed Director of National Intelligence, by far the longest period without one since the position was created. 'BLIND LOYALTY'

Ratcliffe is known as one of Trump's most loyal and vocal supporters in Congress. He was a major defender of the Republican president throughout last year's impeachment proceedings. He also lashed out at former special counsel Robert Mueller, who had investigated Trump, when Mueller testified in the House in July. According to media reports, Trump initially picked Ratcliffe to be DNI because he had liked his aggressive questioning of Mueller during that hearing.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said last summer Ratcliffe had been selected because he had shown "blind loyalty" to Trump. SINGLE-PARTY SUPPORT

The DNI position was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in an effort to unify the intelligence community and better protect the country. The Senate Intelligence Committee backed Ratcliffe's nomination by an unusually close 8-7, with no Democratic support. He was expected to pass the full chamber in a largely party-line vote.

Trump's first DNI, former Republican Senator and U.S. ambassador to Germany Dan Coats, was confirmed by 85-12 in March 2017. The Senate confirmed James Clapper, a former lieutenant general and intelligence community veteran, who served under Democratic President Barack Obama, unanimously in 2010.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Scottish schools to reopen in August with measures to prevent virus spread

Scottish schools will reopen in August although at first children will spend around half their time learning at home and half at school in smaller classes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Scottish government said on Thursday. ...

Asia Today: Australia lets woman travel to see dying sister

A New Zealand woman has been reunited with her dying sister in Australia after gaining an exemption from pandemic travel restrictions on compassionate grounds. Australia had rejected Christine Archers request for permission to fly from New ...

Fire at two factories in Gr Noida, shanties in Noida; none hurt

A fire broke out in two adjacent private factories in Greater Noida on Thursday, while some shanties were damaged in another blaze in Noida, said officials. No person was injured in the incident reported from Udyog Vihar in Ecotech 3 area i...

Italy's Luxottica trials workers' tag to fight coronavirus

Italian eyewear maker Luxottica will give employees a monitor that alerts them if they are not respecting social distancing rules and keeps track of contacts with people potentially at risk of coronavirus infection, it said on Thursday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020