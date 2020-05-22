Left Menu
U.S. Senate Republican leader threatens 'reexamining' U.S.-China relationship

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 05:45 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday threatened to reexamine the U.S.-Chinese relationship if Beijing pursues a "further crackdown" on Hong Kong, after China was set to impose new national security legislation on the former British colony.

"A further crackdown from Beijing will only intensify the Senate's interest in reexamining the U.S.-China relationship," McConnell said in a statement.

