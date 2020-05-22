U.S. Senate Republican leader threatens 'reexamining' U.S.-China relationship

U.S. Senate Republican leader threatens 'reexamining' U.S.-China relationshipReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 05:45 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday threatened to reexamine the U.S.-Chinese relationship if Beijing pursues a "further crackdown" on Hong Kong, after China was set to impose new national security legislation on the former British colony.
"A further crackdown from Beijing will only intensify the Senate's interest in reexamining the U.S.-China relationship," McConnell said in a statement.
ALSO READ
European stocks lifted by surprise rise in Chinese exports
European stocks lifted by surprise rise in Chinese exports
European stocks lifted by Chinese export data, strong earnings
Veteran Chinese diplomat and Mao Zedong's interpreter dies
U.S. Senate upholds Trump veto of 'insulting' Iran war powers resolution