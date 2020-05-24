Haryana BJP suspends Kathuria from party

The Haryana BJP on Sunday suspended Chander Prakash Kathuria from the primary membership of the party for six years. Kathuria, a special invitee of the party's state executive committee, was suspended by state BJP chief Subhash Barala. However, the reason behind his suspension was not mentioned.

A letter issued at the state BJP headquarters in Rohtak said that Kathuria has been suspended for six years from the primary membership of the party. The party's action against Kathuria, a former chairman of the Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills Limited, came two days after a video purportedly showed the party leader having fallen on the ground when he allegedly tried to descend from the second-floor balcony of a flat in Chandigarh with the help of a cloth. The leader injured his foot in the incident. The reason behind his attempt to come down from the flat like this remained unclear.