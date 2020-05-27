Left Menu
BJP leader demands special crimes tribunal for 'atrocities' against minority KPs in Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:28 IST
BJP leader demands special crimes tribunal for 'atrocities' against minority KPs in Kashmir

A BJP leader on Wednesday urged Lt Governor G C Murmu to establish a "special crimes tribunal" to investigate the "crimes against humanity" allegedly committed against minorities, including Hindus and Sikhs, over the last 35 years in Kashmir. Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo also called for issuance of an ordinance for the implementation of the "Kashmir Hindu Temples and Shrines Bill" ahead of the proposed settlement of migrant pandits in the Valley.

Chrungoo put forth the demands in a memorandum submitted to the Lt governor during a meeting with him at Raj Bhavan. "This (setting up of special crimes tribunal) will go a long way to bring justice to the wailing, weeping and crying victims of genocide in J&K who did not get justice despite the existence of the Constitution, judicial structure and the responsible and responsive governments at the Centre and in the Union Territory," he said.

Welcoming the issuance of the new domicile rules after abrogation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last year, the BJP leader said it was gratifying to note that the "whole exercise came out to be all inclusive ultimately which we desired it to be ab initio". "The next step would be to institutionalise the process regarding domicile certificate through online application and an advanced system of digital format. It will bring extreme relief to the general public and would also cater to our current needs in context of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines to keep away from crowded places," he said.

Chrungoo said the time has also come to take a "bold and right step" regarding issuing an ordinance in connection with the "Kashmir Hindu Temples and Shrines Bill". "In order to protect, preserve and promote the 10,000 years old civilisational legacy of Kashmir, an appropriate ordinance covering the objectives of the bill may be now promulgated and a board accordingly constituted to manage the affairs of the new mechanism," he said.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) and former MLC Syed Asgar Ali on Wednesday sought personal intervention of the Lt governor for smooth migration of nomads towards upper reaches. "The seasonal migration of nomads including Gujjars and Bakarwals to the winter areas with the onset of summers is important because hot weather conditions pose threat to the lives of their life-stocks and cattle," Ali said.

He said hurdles are being created in their smooth movement despite granting of permissions which needs to be addressed..

