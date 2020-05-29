UK PM Johnson and U.S. President Trump criticise China's Hong Kong plan

UK PM Johnson and U.S. President Trump criticise China's Hong Kong planReuters | London | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:24 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that China's plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong would undermine Hong Kong's autonomy.
"The leaders said that China's plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong goes against their obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and would undermine Hong Kong's autonomy and the One Country Two Systems framework," said a statement issued by Johnson's office following a call between the leaders.
