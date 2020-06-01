Left Menu
Kremlin says Putin 'supports dialogue' after Trump's proposed G7 invite

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:20 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday it needed to see more details before responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to invite Russia to attend a Group of Seven nations summit, but that President Vladimir Putin supported dialogue on the issue.

Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea, and India.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was not clear if the proposal was official and said Moscow needed to know more about the proposed summit, including what might be on the agenda and the format, before responding.

