BJP alleges irregularities in relief distribution to cyclone affected in West Bengal

The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Tuesday alleged irregularities on the part of the West Bengal government in distribution of relief materials to those affected by cyclone 'Amphan'. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said essential supplies were being distributed among those who are not in need of them.

"The ones actually affected by the cyclone are not getting the relief and rehabilitation required," Ghosh claimed. He said the BJP has already prepared a list of those whose houses were damaged in the cyclone, but Trinamool Congress workers have been preventing saffron party leaders from visiting the affected people to provide aid.

"On the other hand, Trinamool Congress workers are fighting against each other for distribution of relief materials," Ghosh said. He also alleged that returning migrant workers are not being properly placed under quarantine, and those testing positive from among them are not getting good treatment.