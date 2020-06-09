Left Menu
BJP slams Cong for shifting Gujarat MLAs to Rajasthan resort amid COVID-19

Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Purohit on Tuesday attacked Congress for allegedly shifting its Gujarat MLAs to a resort in Sirohi amid the coronavirus spread.

09-06-2020
The resort in Sirohi where Gujarat Congress MLAs have been lodged. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Purohit on Tuesday attacked Congress for allegedly shifting its Gujarat MLAs to a resort in Sirohi amid the coronavirus spread. "Congress has lodged its MLAs in a hotel. The state government said that they are alert about COVID but they brought their 22 MLAs here. We have filed a complaint and action must be taken against them," said Purohit while speaking to media.

It is believed that the Congress has moved its legislators fearing poaching by the BJP ahead of the crucial elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat. The MLAs were shifted to Sirohi after three Gujarat Congress MLAs resigned from the Assembly. The polls for 24 Rajya Sabha seats -- four each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, three each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand, and one each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh -- are scheduled to be held on June 19. (ANI)

