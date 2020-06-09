Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 BJP leaders file nominations for Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka: Yediyurappa

Two grassroots level workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka, Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:16 IST
2 BJP leaders file nominations for Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka: Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Two grassroots level workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka, Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said. "Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti have filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka. It is only in BJP that grassroots level workers are given recognition," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

The elections to fill the vacant 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states are scheduled to be held on June 19. Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats will be held in Karnataka. "The core committee of the party had recommended a few names. Afterwards, the party's all-India president consulted with me. Finally, these two names were finalised," Yediyurappa said.

The nominations will be scrutinised on Wednesday and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 12. Notably, the Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday announced that party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has decided to contest the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Need more discipline in COVID-19 preventive measures as India enters Unlock1.0 phase: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the meeting of high-level Group of Ministers GoM on COVID-19 and said that people need to be more disciplined in COVID appropriate behaviour with the country having entered Unlock1.0 ph...

Rankings on June 7 next year to be considered for Olympic qualification: ITF

The ITF on Tuesday announced that it will use the ATP and WTA rankings of June 7, 2021 to finalise the entry list for the tennis events of next years Tokyo Olympics though the criteria to determine the eligibility of athletes remains unchan...

Telugu film industry delegation discusses issues with CM

EDS REMOVING WORDS FROM PARA VI Amaravati, June 9 PTI A delegation of the Telugu film industry, led by veteran actor K Chiranjeevi, held a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday and discuss...

President Ramaphosa offers condolences to families of COVID-19 victims

As the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the country continues to rise, with the national death toll now at 1080, President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the families of COVID-19 victims, who have succumbed to the virus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020