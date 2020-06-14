Rajnath Singh to hold 'J-K Jan Samvad rally' today
Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will hold "Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally" via video conferencing today.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 08:33 IST
Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will hold "Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally" via video conferencing today. Singh had on Saturday tweeted that he will hold the 'Jan Samvad rally' at 11 am.
At the 'Maharashtra Jan-Samvad rally' held through video conferencing on June 8, Singh said the talks between India and China over the border dispute will continue and asserted that the country's leadership will not compromise on the issue. "The border dispute between India and China has been ongoing for a long time. We want to solve it as soon as possible. The June 6 talks were very positive, and India and China have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle. I want to assure people that leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on the country's self-respect," Singh had said. (ANI)
