U.S. presidential candidate Biden, Democratic Party raise $81 mln in May

U.S. presidential candidate Biden, Democratic Party raise $81 mln in MayReuters | New York | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:05 IST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the Democratic National Party raised $80.8 million in May, a Biden campaign spokesman said on Monday, one-third more than they collected in April.
The campaign has tripled its online donors since February and recorded an average online donation of $30, the spokesman, T.J. Ducklo, said on Twitter. But President Donald Trump, a Republican, still holds a significant fundraising advantage.
