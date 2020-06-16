Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Brazil's Bolsonaro says military will not remove elected president

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the country's military would not obey any order to remove an elected president, deepening a war of words with the judicial branch that has led to fears of threats to democracy in the country. Speaking during a radio interview, the far-right former army captain said the armed forces would not accept "a political judgment to remove a democratically elected president." Relatives of Mexico's disappeared surround president's car, demand meeting

Dozens of protesters surrounded Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's motorcade on Monday, demanding he answer for the thousands of Mexicans who have gone missing in the country's long-running drug war, a video on social media showed. The protesters held banners with images of their loved ones who have disappeared and berated Lopez Obrador as he left a military base in Veracruz state riding in the front passenger seat of a black SUV, demanding he step down from the vehicle. U.S. accuses Venezuela's Maduro of seeking to rig upcoming vote

The U.S. government on Monday accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of "illegally" installing a new national electoral council to oversee parliamentary elections due to take place later this year. Venezuela's Supreme Court, which is dominated by Maduro loyalists, named the council last week. Opposition leader Juan Guaido called the electoral body "false" and said the opposition would not recognize it. North Korean army 'fully ready' for action over South Korean propaganda leaflets: KCNA

North Korea's army is ready to take action if defector groups push ahead with their campaign to send propaganda leaflets into North Korea, state media said on Tuesday, in the latest warning of retaliatory measures. The General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) said it has been studying an "action plan" to reenter zones that had been demilitarised under an inter-Korean pact and "turn the front line into a fortress." Canada sees tight U.N. Security Council race, says coronavirus response could help

Canada faces a tight race for a rotating seat on the United Nations Security Council but the country's response to the coronavirus outbreak could help win support, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday. Canada, Ireland and Norway are vying for two seats that open up in 2021-2022. Each of the 193 U.N. member countries will cast a vote to decide which two countries will occupy the seats on the council, which is where decisions on issues such as sanctions and military action are taken. Global coronavirus cases reach over 8 million as outbreak expands in Latin America

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surge in Latin America and the United States and China grapple with fresh outbreaks. The United States still leads the world with the highest number of infections, about 2 million or 25% of all reported cases. However, the outbreak is growing fastest in Latin America, which now accounts for 21% of all cases, according to a Reuters tally. Exclusive: Israel builds new Jerusalem road that will link settlements as government weighs West Bank annexation

Construction is under way on a major new ring road for Jerusalem that Israeli officials say will benefit all of its residents, but critics of the project say is another obstacle to Palestinian hopes to make East Jerusalem the capital of a future state. The bypass, called The American Road, will connect Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank that are north and south of Jerusalem. The central and southern sections of the road are already being built, and tenders for the northernmost stretch – at a projected cost of $187 million – will be issued toward the end of the year, a Jerusalem municipality official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The future of media: more digital and more economic pain, Reuters Institute says

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted a significant increase in news consumption but the economic turmoil is forcing news businesses to accelerate their move to digital, The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said. The coronavirus lockdowns prompted a global rise in viewing of television and online news though concerns about misinformation remain high, with Facebook and WhatsApp seen as the main channels for spreading so called "fake news". Trump says U.S. to pull some troops from Germany over NATO spending feud

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany to 25,000, faulting the close U.S. ally for failing to meet NATO's defense spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of America on trade. The reduction of about 9,500 troops would be a remarkable rebuke to one of the closest U.S. trading partners and could erode faith in a pillar of postwar European security: that U.S. forces would defend alliance members against Russian aggression. Pompeo to meet Chinese delegation in Hawaii this week

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to meet a Chinese delegation at a U.S. military base in Hawaii this week to discuss bilateral ties that have soured deeply since the start of the year, sources familiar with the matter said. In addition to an intensifying strategic rivalry, the world's top two economies have been at loggerheads in recent months over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and China's move to impose new security legislation on Hong Kong.