Left Menu
Development News Edition

NY Governor ends daily briefings, claims success

The Democratic governor appeared alone behind his desk Friday during a brief address, a departure from his routine of presenting slides with bar graphs of COVID-19 hospitalizations and then taking questions from reporters. But his message was the same as in recent days: New Yorkers at the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak worked together to fight the virus and now must be on guard for a second wave.

PTI | New York | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:45 IST
NY Governor ends daily briefings, claims success
The Democratic governor appeared alone behind his desk Friday during a brief address, a departure from his routine of presenting slides with bar graphs of COVID-19 hospitalizations and then taking questions from reporters. Image Credit: Instagram / nygovcuomo

New York Gov Andrew Cuomo wrapped up a string of more than 100 daily briefings that had become appointment viewing around the nation by declaring that the state has "done the impossible" in taming the coronavirus. The Democratic governor appeared alone behind his desk Friday during a brief address, a departure from his routine of presenting slides with bar graphs of COVID-19 hospitalizations and then taking questions from reporters.

But his message was the same as in recent days: New Yorkers at the epicentre of the U.S. outbreak worked together to fight the virus and now must be on guard for a second wave. "If we could accomplish together what we did here, this impossible task of beating back this deadly virus, then there is nothing that we can't do," Cuomo said.

"And it will be better. And we will be stronger for what we have gone through." As case numbers climbed, the briefings, usually from the state Capitol, were covered life daily by networks, notably CNN, the employer of the governor's younger brother and on-air sparring partner, Chris Cuomo. The elder brother promised "just the facts" and shared the screen daily with slides loaded with statistics. But a politician famous for being calculating and controlling frequently provided glimpses of his humanity through 110 briefings with reporters — alternately informative, grave, jocular and combative.

On any given day, he would fret over the safety of his 88-year-old mother, expound on the grittiness of New Yorkers, get misty-eyed over the gift of a single mask, defend charges he locked down the state too late, chide young people for not wearing masks, or grieve over daily death tolls that climbed as high as 800. On Friday, Cuomo said an average of 25 people per day were dying this week. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was 1,284, compared with more than 18,000 at the peak of the outbreak.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PMO clarifies Modi's LAC comments; Says attempts made to give "mischievous interpretation"

The government on Saturday said attempts are being made to give a mischievous interpretation to Prime Narendra Modis remarks at an all-party meeting that no one has entered Indian territory or captured any military post while referring to t...

Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 103 per tablet

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 at a price of about Rs 103 per tablet. The drug will ...

German slaughterhouse virus cases exceed 1,000

An official in northwest Germany says the number of workers infected in a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse in Germany has risen to 1,029 from 803 reported a day earlier but there is no evidence of a significant spread into the commu...

Over 11,500 migrants returned to Mizoram since April

More than 11,500 residents of Mizoram, who were stranded in different parts of the country and abroad because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, have returned to the state since April, an official said on Saturday. More than 200 people are y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020