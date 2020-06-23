Left Menu
Manipur crisis: 4 NPP ministers taken to Delhi for meeting central leaders

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:24 IST
The BJP on Tuesday took four National People's Party (NPP) ministers who resigned from the N Biren Singh-led Manipur government to Delhi for a meeting with central leaders to salvage the crisis in the north eastern state, BJP sources said. During a fresh round of talks with NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma in Imphal earlier in the day, the NPP leaders stuck to their demands of change in the leadership of the BJP-led coalition government, sources said

Sarma, the saffron party's key troubleshooter in the Northeast, accompanied the four to Delhi in a special aircraft

The Biren Singh government is on a sticky wicket following the resignation of the four NPP ministers, three rebel BJP MLAs, the lone All India Trinamool Congress legislator and an Independent last week. PTI COR NN SRY

