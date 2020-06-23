Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats say U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty may be illegal

Senior U.S. Senate Democrats on Monday accused President Donald Trump's administration of violating the law when it declared his intention last month to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty. In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mike Esper, the Democrats said the administration had not given the legally required 120 days' advance notice to Congress before beginning the withdrawal process.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:21 IST
Democrats say U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty may be illegal
The US Capitol building Image Credit: ANI

Senior U.S. Senate Democrats on Monday accused President Donald Trump's administration of violating the law when it declared his intention last month to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty.

In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mike Esper, the Democrats said the administration had not given the legally required 120 days' advance notice to Congress before beginning the withdrawal process. The United States announced on May 22 that it would withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries. It was the Trump administration's latest move to pull the country out of a major global treaty.

The administration said Russia had repeatedly violated the pact's terms. The letter from Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senators Bob Menendez, Mark Warner and Jack Reed, the top Democrats on the Foreign Relations, Intelligence and Armed Services committees, called on the administration to immediately discontinue efforts to withdraw.

It also suggested that Trump's decision may have been politically motivated because it took place less than five months before he is up for re-election in November. "Beginning the U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, without complying with U.S. domestic law or constitutional practice, is an obvious political maneuver in an attempt to bind a future administration," the letter said.

Officials from the White House, Department of Defense and State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Quality control norms for flat transparent sheet glass to be effective from Mar 2021

The quality control norms for flat transparent sheet glass will be effective from March 1, 2021, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT said on Tuesday. The quality norms were to come into force from Augu...

Renewable energy min proposes basic customs duty on solar equipment from Aug: Singh

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday said his ministry has proposed to impose basic customs duty BCD on solar cells, modules and inverters from August. Singh informed stakeholders about the proposal during a deliber...

IAMAI sets up founders' community to promote new-age Indian brands

Industry body IAMAI on Tuesday said it has set up a founders community of direct-to-consumer Indian brands to promote new-age Indian brands across segments such as food, consumer durables, electronics, fashion and FMCG. The unifying feature...

Habitual criminal killed in Nagpur city

A habitual offender was killed by four men in Sakkardara area of Nagpur city in the wee hours of Tuesday, the police said. Kartik Choubey 24, Shahbaz alias Babu Mustafa Khan 25, Raja alias Sahil Sheikh Baba 25 and Mrinal Shirish Bhapkar 25 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020