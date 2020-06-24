Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federal prosecutor says fear of Trump led to reversal on Stone sentencing memo

Wednesday's hearing will mark the first time that Zelinsky will publicly discuss the drama that ensued behind the scenes with the case, in what critics see as part of a broader pattern of improper political interference by the attorney general in the criminal justice system. Zelinsky will testify alongside John Elias, a career Justice Department antitrust attorney who served as the division's chief of staff and plans to talk about the politicization of antitrust probes into marijuana companies and the auto sector, according to his prepared remarks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 02:13 IST
Federal prosecutor says fear of Trump led to reversal on Stone sentencing memo
Image Credit: Freepik

The federal office that led the prosecution of President Donald Trump's friend Roger Stone received "heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice" to ease its sentencing recommendation, career prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky plans to tell Congress, according to his prepared remarks. Zelinsky, who withdrew from the Roger Stone case in protest, will testify on Wednesday before the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives Judiciary Committee about political pressures that he said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia faced.

He will add that Tim Shea, the acting U.S. attorney at the time who was appointed by Attorney General William Barr, ultimately caved into the pressure because he was "afraid of the President." Zelinsky's testimony never explicitly says who pressured Shea, but he said he was told that Shea "was receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break."

"I was explicitly told that the motivation for changing the sentencing memo was political, and because the U.S. Attorney was "afraid of the President,'" Zelinsky said. The Justice Department had no immediate comment on his testimony.

Republicans are expected to push back on his testimony, saying he is confusing politicization with policy disagreements. Zelinsky said that career prosecutors never got to see the draft of the revised memo, which Shea filed after Trump blasted the office on Twitter for its original recommendation of a seven-to-nine-year term.

The Republican president called the recommendation "horrible" and a "miscarriage of justice." Stone's friendship with Trump dates back decades. Stone, 67, who was convicted of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, is due to report to prison later this month to begin serving his three years-and-four-month sentence. He is seeking an extension due to concerns about contracting COVID-19.

BROADER PATTERN? Wednesday's hearing will mark the first time that Zelinsky will publicly discuss the drama that ensued behind the scenes with the case, in what critics see as part of a broader pattern of improper political interference by the attorney general in the criminal justice system.

Zelinsky will testify alongside John Elias, a career Justice Department antitrust attorney who served as the division's chief of staff and plans to talk about the politicization of antitrust probes into marijuana companies and the auto sector, according to his prepared remarks. The hearing comes just after Barr abruptly moved, without any explanation, to oust Manhattan's top federal prosecutor, Geoffrey Berman, whose office has been investigating Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani.

Barr also moved last month to dismiss the criminal case against Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, although Flynn had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Democrats have said those moves by Barr raise questions about whether he is acting more like Trump's personal attorney, and not serving the public interest.

In his prepared testimony, Elias plans to tell lawmakers that "cannabis investigations accounted for five of the eight active merger investigations" in an office with a broad portfolio. He also said that an antitrust probe of the four automakers began the day after Trump tweeted on Aug. 21 that he was angered that the companies were negotiating with California about air quality emissions standards.

The investigation had the effect of deterring other automakers from joining the voluntary California agreements. The Justice Department did not have any immediate comment on the antitrust testimony.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh to not meet Chinese counterpart in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites. The development comes after Chinese media reported that Singh will meet his Chinese counterpar...

Biden's first campaign fundraiser with Obama raises $7.6 million

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens first 2020 fundraiser with former President Barack Obama raised 7.6 million from more than 175,000 people on Tuesday, the campaign said, the most Biden has collected at a single event thus f...

N.Korea suspends military action plans against S.Korea -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of the ruling partys Central Military Commission and decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.The meeting also discus...

Top Los Angeles city official arrested on racketeering charges

A Los Angeles city councilman was arrested on racketeering charges on Tuesday, with prosecutors saying he ran his office as a money-making criminal enterprise, taking bribes from Chinese real estate developers and others in exchange for pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020