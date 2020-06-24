'Opportunity in disaster' for PM Modi: Digvijaya slams Centre over hike in fuel prices

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh along with his party leaders on Wednesday took out a cycle march to protest against the continuous surge in fuel prices and alleged that the hike is an "opportunity in a disaster" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leaders started their march from Roshanpura intersection to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence.

Speaking to media, Singh said: "Today, when people are getting infected with COVID-19. Inflation is increasing and people are dying of hunger. The Central government has increased excise duty on petrol and diesel for the eighteenth consecutive day," Singh said. "As Modi ji says, opportunity in disaster, for them (Centre) corona disaster is an opportunity to earn the money," he added.

Earlier in the day, state-run oil companies raised prices of diesel for the 18th day in a row. However, no increase was witnessed in petrol prices. Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)