Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-US urges Russia, China to give more aid to Venezuela in COVID fight

"We do think the numbers are tragically a good deal higher," Abrams told a diplomatic event organised by the U.S. mission to the United Nations in Geneva. Referring to China and Russia, he said: "We would hope that there would be both contributions from them and pressure from them on a better handling of the COVID-19 situation.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:18 IST
UPDATE 1-US urges Russia, China to give more aid to Venezuela in COVID fight
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States' Special Representative for Venezuela called on Russia and China on Thursday to provide more humanitarian aid to their ally Venezuela in its fight against the growing COVID-19 epidemic.

Venezuela, which has so far reported 4,048 cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths to the World Health Organization (WHO), has jailed doctors and journalists for trying to expose the true extent of infections, Elliott Abrams added. "We do think the numbers are tragically a good deal higher," Abrams told a diplomatic event organized by the U.S. mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

Referring to China and Russia, he said: "We would hope that there would be both contributions from them and pressure from them on better handling of the COVID-19 situation. "We would like to see them contribute more on the humanitarian side. There has been, I believe, some contribution of goods with respect to COVID-19 by Russia and China.

"But the scale, the dollar amount of this aid, is really quite low in comparison to the needs," he said. Abrams said opposition leader Juan Guaido and his interim government would soon provide $20 million in assets to which they had access in the United States to the Pan-American Health Organisation - the WHO's regional office - and other aid groups.

"We are nearing fruition on that plan which was slowed down by the regime, which again is desperate to assure above all that Guaido, the interim government, the National Assembly and opposition get no credit for this," he said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana not inking any new deal with Chinese firms: Khattar

The Haryana government is not signing any new business pact with Chinese firms and recently canceled tenders for two power projects worth Rs 750 crore in which they were the lowest bidders, Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Thursday. As fa...

Start-up unveils new EV truck at former GM Ohio auto plant

Lordstown Motors Corp unveiled its future electric pickup truck at an event on Thursday as the startup seeks to begin producing vehicles at a former General Motors factory in northeastern Ohio. Lordstown Motors, which hopes to start deliver...

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

US officials believe as many as 20 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, suggesting millions had the virus and never knew it. Thats nearly 10 times as many infections as the 2.3 million cases that have been confirmed and comes ...

U.S. watchdog finds flaws in virus testing data, chews out Transport Dept, SBA

A U.S. government watchdog gave a blunt review of the shortcomings in the governments response to the pandemic on Thursday that included the sending of nearly 1.4 billion to deceased Americans, and the collection of incomplete and inconsist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020