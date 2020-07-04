MP Assembly: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma appointed protem Speaker

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday appointed BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma as the pro-tem Speaker of the state Assembly, an official said. Earlier, Jagdish Devda had resigned as pro-tem speaker after his inclusion in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

State Assembly's Principal Secretary, A P Singh, on Saturday said that the governor has appointed Rameshwar Sharma as the pro-tem speaker until the permanent speaker is chosen. Devda was made the pro-tem speaker after the resignation of previous speaker N P Prajapati.

However, Devda resigned on July 2 as he was included in the cabinet of the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Sharma represents the Huzur seat of Bhopal district.

