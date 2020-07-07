Trudeau turns down White House invitation amid pandemic
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned down a White House invitation to celebrate the new regional free trade agreement in Washington with US President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Trump and López Obrador are due to meet Wednesday Washington, but Trudeau spokesperson Chantal Gagnon said Monday that while Canada wishes the US and Mexico well, Trudeau won't be there.
"While there were recent discussions about the possible participation of Canada, the prime minister will be in Ottawa this week for scheduled Cabinet meetings and the long-planned sitting of Parliament," Gagnon said. Trudeau is conducting online Cabinet meetings instead of in person meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A senior US administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to be quoted by name, said Trudeau had multiple conflicts related to the start of Parliament and coronavirus regulations which require Canadians who travel abroad to quarantine for 14 days on return. The official said Trudeau has asked to speak with Trump by phone. López Obrador also said he would be speaking to Trudeau by phone.
Gagnon said the new treaty that took effect on July 1 "is good for Canada, the United States and Mexico. It will help ensure that North America emerges stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.".
