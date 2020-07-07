Left Menu
Indians eager to see audit report of PMCaresFund: Siddaramaiah to B L Santosh

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh had asked for the audit report of Rs one crore contributed by Karnataka Congress during the lockdown but people are more eager to see the audit report of PMCaresFund, he added.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:18 IST
Siddaramaiah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh had asked for the audit report of Rs one crore contributed by Karnataka Congress during the lockdown but people are more eager to see the audit report of PMCaresFund, he added. Taking to Twitter Siddaramaiah wrote, "BL Santosh has asked for the audit report of Rs 1 Cr contributed by Karnataka Congress during lockdown. We will be more than willing to provide the details. But our Indians, who had contributed their hard-earned money, are even more eager to see the audit report of PMCaresFund."

In another tweet, the former Karnataka CM asserted that Santosh had questioned if Siddaramaiah had conducted meetings with the officers regarding COVID-19 and stated that he would be happy to share the details of the same. "BL Santosh has questioned if I, as a Leader of Opposition, had meetings with the officers regarding Covid19. I would be happy to share the details to Santosh G if he comes to my office at Vidhana Soudha," Siddaramaiah tweeted. (ANI)

