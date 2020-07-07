BJP MLA Mukta Tilak tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra BJP MLA Mukta Tilak onTuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 andquarantined herself at residence here

Takingto microblogging site Twitter, the MLA from theKasba constituency in Pune city said she and her mother havecontractedthe infection, but they are asymptomatic

"Today me and my mother have tested positive forCOVID-19. We are not showing any symptoms& have been advisedby the doctors to be under home quarantine & have thus self-isolated," Tilak tweeted.