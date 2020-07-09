Fugitive former Mexican governor arrested in Miami, Mexico says

The former governor of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, Cesar Duarte, who is wanted on corruption charges in his homeland, has been arrested in Miami, Florida, the Mexican attorney general's office said on Wednesday.

The attorney general's office said on Twitter that Duarte now faced extradition back to Mexico. Its statement came out not long after U.S. President Donald Trump met with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House.